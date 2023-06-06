Lemonade Inc. (LMND) kicked off at the price of $18.08: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) on June 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $18.24, plunging -0.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.44 and dropped to $18.03 before settling in for the closing price of $18.20. Within the past 52 weeks, LMND’s price has moved between $10.28 and $32.97.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 154.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -16.40%. With a float of $48.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.33 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1367 employees.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Property & Casualty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lemonade Inc. is 28.34%, while institutional ownership is 34.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 29,058. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,945 shares at a rate of $14.94, taking the stock ownership to the 270,055 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Chief Insurance Officer sold 663 for $14.94, making the entire transaction worth $9,905. This insider now owns 48,322 shares in total.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.13) by $0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.60% during the next five years compared to -48.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

Looking closely at Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND), its last 5-days average volume was 1.43 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Lemonade Inc.’s (LMND) raw stochastic average was set at 80.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.68. However, in the short run, Lemonade Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.34. Second resistance stands at $18.59. The third major resistance level sits at $18.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.52.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.23 billion based on 69,491K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 256,700 K and income totals -297,800 K. The company made 95,200 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -65,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.