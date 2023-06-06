Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) to new highs

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) on June 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.12, soaring 1.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.15 and dropped to $1.07 before settling in for the closing price of $1.10. Within the past 52 weeks, AKBA’s price has moved between $0.24 and $1.63.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 70.30%. With a float of $181.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.77 million.

The firm has a total of 204 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.45, operating margin of -21.59, and the pretax margin is -31.63.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 29.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 116,760. In this transaction SVP, Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 95,478 shares at a rate of $1.22, taking the stock ownership to the 574,037 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s SVP, Chief Legal Officer sold 63,186 for $1.22, making the entire transaction worth $77,270. This insider now owns 524,344 shares in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -31.63 while generating a return on equity of -215.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Akebia Therapeutics Inc., AKBA], we can find that recorded value of 3.45 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) raw stochastic average was set at 55.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 136.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8730, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5927. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1567. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0333. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9967.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 206.38 million based on 185,928K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 292,600 K and income totals -92,560 K. The company made 40,130 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -26,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.