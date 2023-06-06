Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) to new highs

June 05, 2023, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) trading session started at the price of $54.20, that was -1.22% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.00 and dropped to $54.14 before settling in for the closing price of $54.85. A 52-week range for BUD has been $44.51 – $67.09.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 0.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 27.50%. With a float of $609.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.70 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 166632 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.10, operating margin of +24.45, and the pretax margin is +15.96.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stocks. The insider ownership of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is 53.90%, while institutional ownership is 6.80%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.62) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +10.33 while generating a return on equity of 8.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to -6.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.01 million, its volume of 3.61 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) raw stochastic average was set at 8.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $54.71 in the near term. At $55.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $55.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $53.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Key Stats

There are 1,737,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 92.29 billion. As of now, sales total 57,786 M while income totals 5,969 M. Its latest quarter income was 14,213 M while its last quarter net income were 1,639 M.