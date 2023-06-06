Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Hologic Inc. (HOLX) to new highs

June 05, 2023, Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) trading session started at the price of $78.96, that was -0.03% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.33 and dropped to $78.60 before settling in for the closing price of $79.06. A 52-week range for HOLX has been $59.78 – $87.88.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -28.80%. With a float of $244.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.73 million.

The firm has a total of 6944 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.07, operating margin of +33.89, and the pretax margin is +32.66.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hologic Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Hologic Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 100.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 200,115. In this transaction Div. President, GYN Surgical of this company sold 2,390 shares at a rate of $83.73, taking the stock ownership to the 7,212 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 9,128 for $85.28, making the entire transaction worth $778,445. This insider now owns 14,298 shares in total.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.88) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +26.77 while generating a return on equity of 28.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hologic Inc. (HOLX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hologic Inc. (HOLX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hologic Inc., HOLX], we can find that recorded value of 1.82 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, Hologic Inc.’s (HOLX) raw stochastic average was set at 22.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $79.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $79.72. The third major resistance level sits at $80.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $77.92.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Key Stats

There are 246,118K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.48 billion. As of now, sales total 4,863 M while income totals 1,302 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,027 M while its last quarter net income were 218,500 K.