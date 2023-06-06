Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) to new highs

A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) stock priced at $37.92, down -0.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.96 and dropped to $37.57 before settling in for the closing price of $37.82. HSBC’s price has ranged from $24.77 to $39.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 6.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 19.40%. With a float of $3.98 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.99 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 221656 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of HSBC Holdings plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +15.84 while generating a return on equity of 8.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 6.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are HSBC Holdings plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.61

Technical Analysis of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.24 million, its volume of 1.4 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) raw stochastic average was set at 73.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $37.92 in the near term. At $38.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $37.20.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 146.93 billion, the company has a total of 4,055,557K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 79,277 M while annual income is 16,035 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,945 M while its latest quarter income was 10,745 M.