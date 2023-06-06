Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) last year’s performance of 45.14% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On June 05, 2023, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) opened at $2.76, lower -7.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.78 and dropped to $2.46 before settling in for the closing price of $2.74. Price fluctuations for LXRX have ranged from $1.31 to $3.79 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -72.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.10% at the time writing. With a float of $186.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $189.01 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 135 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -207.19, operating margin of -72489.21, and the pretax margin is -73341.01.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 72,215,130. In this transaction Director of this company bought 27,775,050 shares at a rate of $2.60, taking the stock ownership to the 78,634,381 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Director bought 16,173,800 for $2.50, making the entire transaction worth $40,434,500. This insider now owns 48,433,261 shares in total.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -73341.01 while generating a return on equity of -88.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4753.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)

Looking closely at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX), its last 5-days average volume was 8.21 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (LXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 26.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.40. However, in the short run, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.73. Second resistance stands at $2.91. The third major resistance level sits at $3.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.09.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) Key Stats

There are currently 189,562K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 475.34 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 140 K according to its annual income of -101,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20 K and its income totaled -31,930 K.