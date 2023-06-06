LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) with a beta value of 1.20 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) stock priced at $90.32, down -0.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $91.17 and dropped to $89.585 before settling in for the closing price of $89.92. LYB’s price has ranged from $71.46 to $112.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 7.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -29.50%. With a float of $254.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.04, operating margin of +10.19, and the pretax margin is +9.48.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 989,901. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $98.99, taking the stock ownership to the 47,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 31, when Company’s SVP, Global Business Services sold 1,713 for $84.91, making the entire transaction worth $145,454. This insider now owns 8,998 shares in total.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $2.51 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.71 while generating a return on equity of 31.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.15% during the next five years compared to 3.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 721.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.33, a number that is poised to hit 2.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Looking closely at LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB), its last 5-days average volume was 2.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.03.

During the past 100 days, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s (LYB) raw stochastic average was set at 42.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.46. However, in the short run, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $90.73. Second resistance stands at $91.74. The third major resistance level sits at $92.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $87.56.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 28.13 billion, the company has a total of 325,274K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 50,451 M while annual income is 3,889 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,247 M while its latest quarter income was 472,000 K.