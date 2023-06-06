Matador Resources Company (MTDR) posted a 1.25% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) on June 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $48.31, plunging -1.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.70 and dropped to $46.60 before settling in for the closing price of $47.33. Within the past 52 weeks, MTDR’s price has moved between $41.17 and $73.78.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 41.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 105.90%. With a float of $111.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.03 million.

The firm has a total of 360 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.01, operating margin of +59.37, and the pretax margin is +52.73.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Matador Resources Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 28,949. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company bought 652 shares at a rate of $44.40, taking the stock ownership to the 176,120 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Director bought 225 for $48.05, making the entire transaction worth $10,811. This insider now owns 30,428 shares in total.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.33) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +37.98 while generating a return on equity of 48.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 105.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.40% during the next five years compared to 42.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.74, a number that is poised to hit 1.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Matador Resources Company (MTDR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Matador Resources Company, MTDR], we can find that recorded value of 1.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.97.

During the past 100 days, Matador Resources Company’s (MTDR) raw stochastic average was set at 17.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.40. The third major resistance level sits at $50.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.05.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.31 billion based on 119,184K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,058 M and income totals 1,214 M. The company made 560,280 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 163,130 K in sales during its previous quarter.