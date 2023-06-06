Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 6,226 M

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) on June 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $56.25, plunging -0.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.355 and dropped to $55.725 before settling in for the closing price of $56.33. Within the past 52 weeks, NDAQ’s price has moved between $48.06 and $69.22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 9.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.80%. With a float of $340.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $489.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6486 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.39, operating margin of +26.94, and the pretax margin is +23.69.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nasdaq Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 262,550. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $52.51, taking the stock ownership to the 48,083 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 3,000 for $56.17, making the entire transaction worth $168,510. This insider now owns 53,083 shares in total.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.66) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +18.07 while generating a return on equity of 17.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.38% during the next five years compared to 12.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) saw its 5-day average volume 3.8 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Nasdaq Inc.’s (NDAQ) raw stochastic average was set at 38.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $56.34 in the near term. At $56.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $56.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.08.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.86 billion based on 490,767K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,226 M and income totals 1,125 M. The company made 1,533 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 302,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.