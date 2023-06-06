Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) volume exceeds 1.29 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) kicked off on June 05, 2023, at the price of $8.89, up 0.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.09 and dropped to $8.66 before settling in for the closing price of $8.94. Over the past 52 weeks, NVTS has traded in a range of $3.11-$9.72.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 139.10%. With a float of $106.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.79 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 230 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.64, operating margin of -317.74, and the pretax margin is +134.45.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is 16.90%, while institutional ownership is 20.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 10,192. In this transaction EVP, GeneSic Business of this company sold 1,556 shares at a rate of $6.55, taking the stock ownership to the 2,752 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s President & CEO sold 38,521 for $6.30, making the entire transaction worth $242,682. This insider now owns 2,214,083 shares in total.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +198.46 while generating a return on equity of 33.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 139.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 34.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)

The latest stats from [Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, NVTS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.51 million was superior to 1.81 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) raw stochastic average was set at 87.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 137.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.35. The third major resistance level sits at $9.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.33.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.53 billion has total of 160,932K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 37,940 K in contrast with the sum of 73,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,360 K and last quarter income was -61,850 K.