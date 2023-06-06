No matter how cynical the overall market is Altimmune Inc. (ALT) performance over the last week is recorded 4.40%

June 05, 2023, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) trading session started at the price of $4.27, that was 0.23% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.47 and dropped to $4.235 before settling in for the closing price of $4.26. A 52-week range for ALT has been $3.82 – $23.49.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 23.20%. With a float of $48.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 52 employees.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Altimmune Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Altimmune Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 43,140. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.31, taking the stock ownership to the 22,010 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 10,000 for $4.22, making the entire transaction worth $42,200. This insider now owns 33,311 shares in total.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.48) by $0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -44.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Altimmune Inc. (ALT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altimmune Inc. (ALT)

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.64 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Altimmune Inc.’s (ALT) raw stochastic average was set at 3.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 143.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.41 in the near term. At $4.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.95.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Key Stats

There are 49,292K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 205.09 million. As of now, sales total -70 K while income totals -84,710 K. Its latest quarter income was 20 K while its last quarter net income were -20,070 K.