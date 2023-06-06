No matter how cynical the overall market is, Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) performance over the last week is recorded 20.88%

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) kicked off on June 05, 2023, at the price of $0.8102, down -3.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.82 and dropped to $0.7505 before settling in for the closing price of $0.79. Over the past 52 weeks, BNGO has traded in a range of $0.60-$4.35.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 23.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -75.20%. With a float of $291.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $302.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 405 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.55, operating margin of -466.09, and the pretax margin is -470.15.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Bionano Genomics Inc. is 1.82%, while institutional ownership is 27.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 9,639. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $0.64, taking the stock ownership to the 806,474 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 50,000 for $0.67, making the entire transaction worth $33,415. This insider now owns 281,373 shares in total.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -476.93 while generating a return on equity of -45.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bionano Genomics Inc.’s (BNGO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.48 million, its volume of 12.34 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Bionano Genomics Inc.’s (BNGO) raw stochastic average was set at 11.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8183, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6492. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8098 in the near term. At $0.8497, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8793. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7403, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7107. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6708.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 217.81 million has total of 306,790K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 27,800 K in contrast with the sum of -132,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,420 K and last quarter income was -37,120 K.