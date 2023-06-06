Search
Shaun Noe
No matter how cynical the overall market is CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) performance over the last week is recorded 4.51%

Company News

June 05, 2023, CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) trading session started at the price of $25.65, that was -1.46% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.77 and dropped to $24.78 before settling in for the closing price of $25.39. A 52-week range for CVI has been $22.60 – $41.26.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 12.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -38.70%. With a float of $29.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1470 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.81, operating margin of +9.44, and the pretax margin is +7.35.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.04) by $0.4. This company achieved a net margin of +4.25 while generating a return on equity of 85.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.62, a number that is poised to hit 1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)

The latest stats from [CVR Energy Inc., CVI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.2 million was superior to 1.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, CVR Energy Inc.’s (CVI) raw stochastic average was set at 18.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.57. The third major resistance level sits at $25.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.23.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Key Stats

There are 100,530K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.35 billion. As of now, sales total 10,896 M while income totals 463,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,286 M while its last quarter net income were 195,000 K.

