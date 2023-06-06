No matter how cynical the overall market is, Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) performance over the last week is recorded 28.85%

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) on June 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.73, soaring 4.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.455 and dropped to $7.67 before settling in for the closing price of $7.67. Within the past 52 weeks, LWLG’s price has moved between $3.88 and $12.43.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.00%. With a float of $112.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.27 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 21 employees.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lightwave Logic Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 22.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 260,262. In this transaction President, COO of this company sold 57,000 shares at a rate of $4.57, taking the stock ownership to the 289,740 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Director sold 31,000 for $7.07, making the entire transaction worth $219,108. This insider now owns 5,182 shares in total.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -65.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 32.40 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17

Technical Analysis of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

Looking closely at Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), its last 5-days average volume was 2.29 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Lightwave Logic Inc.’s (LWLG) raw stochastic average was set at 90.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.42. However, in the short run, Lightwave Logic Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.44. Second resistance stands at $8.84. The third major resistance level sits at $9.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.87.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 885.12 million based on 114,411K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -17,230 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,480 K in sales during its previous quarter.