No matter how cynical the overall market is, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) performance over the last week is recorded 7.97%

On June 05, 2023, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) opened at $3.55, lower -3.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.60 and dropped to $3.25 before settling in for the closing price of $3.37. Price fluctuations for NINE have ranged from $2.03 to $17.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 1.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 120.90% at the time writing. With a float of $17.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1212 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.19, operating margin of +8.05, and the pretax margin is +2.52.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nine Energy Service Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 9,998. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,355 shares at a rate of $2.98, taking the stock ownership to the 25,332 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s insider sold 15,485 for $3.48, making the entire transaction worth $53,888. This insider now owns 635,914 shares in total.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +2.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.17 million, its volume of 0.65 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s (NINE) raw stochastic average was set at 2.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.48 in the near term. At $3.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.80.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Key Stats

There are currently 34,717K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 104.45 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 593,380 K according to its annual income of 14,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 163,410 K and its income totaled -6,110 K.