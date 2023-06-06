No matter how cynical the overall market is P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) performance over the last week is recorded 51.01%

A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) stock priced at $4.90, up 10.55% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.39 and dropped to $4.75 before settling in for the closing price of $4.74. PIII’s price has ranged from $0.70 to $7.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -72.60%. With a float of $76.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $312.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.06, operating margin of -23.44, and the pretax margin is -148.62.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of P3 Health Partners Inc. is 78.27%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 87,315. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 21,850 shares at a rate of $4.00, taking the stock ownership to the 48,877,292 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 73,969 for $3.98, making the entire transaction worth $294,330. This insider now owns 48,855,442 shares in total.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -25.74 while generating a return on equity of -193.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are P3 Health Partners Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) saw its 5-day average volume 0.69 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, P3 Health Partners Inc.’s (PIII) raw stochastic average was set at 96.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 141.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.50 in the near term. At $5.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.22.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.42 billion, the company has a total of 312,761K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,049 M while annual income is -270,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 302,080 K while its latest quarter income was -9,200 K.