No matter how cynical the overall market is, SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) performance over the last week is recorded 6.14%

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) on June 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.69, plunging -1.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.96 and dropped to $23.12 before settling in for the closing price of $23.77. Within the past 52 weeks, SLG’s price has moved between $19.06 and $60.03.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -11.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -122.20%. With a float of $62.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.08 million.

The firm has a total of 1137 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.41, operating margin of +21.12, and the pretax margin is -9.16.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Office industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SL Green Realty Corp. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 107,350. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $21.47, taking the stock ownership to the 11,662 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 10,000 for $16.44, making the entire transaction worth $164,400. This insider now owns 13,000 shares in total.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.62) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8.87 while generating a return on equity of -1.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -122.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.84% during the next five years compared to -29.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Trading Performance Indicators

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SL Green Realty Corp., SLG], we can find that recorded value of 1.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, SL Green Realty Corp.’s (SLG) raw stochastic average was set at 16.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.15. The third major resistance level sits at $24.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.31.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.42 billion based on 64,376K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 826,740 K and income totals -71,630 K. The company made 223,580 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -34,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.

