No matter how cynical the overall market is, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) performance over the last week is recorded -0.98%

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) kicked off on June 05, 2023, at the price of $44.75, down -0.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.95 and dropped to $43.86 before settling in for the closing price of $44.59. Over the past 52 weeks, WSC has traded in a range of $30.52-$53.46.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 36.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 135.60%. With a float of $202.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.09 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.08, operating margin of +24.33, and the pretax margin is +17.04.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. The insider ownership of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 100.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 223,100. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $44.62, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,000 for $50.47, making the entire transaction worth $252,325. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.29) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +12.90 while generating a return on equity of 15.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 135.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s (WSC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

Looking closely at WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.58 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s (WSC) raw stochastic average was set at 34.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.05. However, in the short run, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $45.04. Second resistance stands at $45.54. The third major resistance level sits at $46.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $42.86.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.53 billion has total of 202,318K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,143 M in contrast with the sum of 339,540 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 565,470 K and last quarter income was 210,880 K.