Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 5.90% last month.

June 05, 2023, Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) trading session started at the price of $11.33, that was -3.61% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.33 and dropped to $10.90 before settling in for the closing price of $11.36. A 52-week range for NWBI has been $9.91 – $15.35.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 4.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -13.60%. With a float of $125.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2088 employees.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Northwest Bancshares Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Northwest Bancshares Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 67.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 178. In this transaction EVP, Retail Lend & Bus Banking of this company sold 17 shares at a rate of $10.49, taking the stock ownership to the 18,682 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s EVP, Retail Lend & Bus Banking sold 186 for $10.69, making the entire transaction worth $1,988. This insider now owns 18,699 shares in total.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.26) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +23.83 while generating a return on equity of 8.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 3.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.66 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s (NWBI) raw stochastic average was set at 21.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.22 in the near term. At $11.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.63. The third support level lies at $10.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) Key Stats

There are 127,063K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.32 billion. As of now, sales total 559,650 K while income totals 133,670 K. Its latest quarter income was 158,910 K while its last quarter net income were 33,680 K.