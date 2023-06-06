Search
admin
admin

Now that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s volume has hit 1.29 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Top Picks

On June 05, 2023, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) opened at $0.147, higher 0.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1498 and dropped to $0.14 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Price fluctuations for CRKN have ranged from $0.05 to $1.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.00% at the time writing. With a float of $40.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.71 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16 employees.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is 22.95%, while institutional ownership is 20.80%.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 343.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64

Technical Analysis of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.87 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s (CRKN) raw stochastic average was set at 22.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 159.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1423, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2403. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1527 in the near term. At $0.1561, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1625. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1429, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1365. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1331.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Key Stats

There are currently 50,713K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.56 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -14,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20 K and its income totaled -2,300 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Investors must take note of Evaxion Biotech A/S’s (EVAX) performance last week, which was -1.29%.

Shaun Noe -
Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) on June 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.82, soaring 3.38% from the previous trading...
Read more

Investors must take note of Scilex Holding Company’s (SCLX) performance last week, which was 25.52%.

Sana Meer -
June 05, 2023, Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) trading session started at the price of $6.62, that was 22.78% jump from the session before....
Read more

A look at Celanese Corporation’s (CE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) stock priced at $114.14, down -0.71% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.