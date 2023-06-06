Now that EPAM Systems Inc.’s volume has hit 2.48 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) on June 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $216.74, plunging -21.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $216.5354 and dropped to $202.73 before settling in for the closing price of $259.65. Within the past 52 weeks, EPAM’s price has moved between $223.65 and $462.99.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 27.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -13.10%. With a float of $55.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 59300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.54, operating margin of +11.49, and the pretax margin is +10.51.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of EPAM Systems Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 350,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $350.00, taking the stock ownership to the 11,762 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s SVP/Head of Global Delivery sold 13,333 for $440.84, making the entire transaction worth $5,877,720. This insider now owns 7,572 shares in total.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.34) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +8.69 while generating a return on equity of 15.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.80% during the next five years compared to 21.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) Trading Performance Indicators

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.28, a number that is poised to hit 2.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM)

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.0 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 12.12.

During the past 100 days, EPAM Systems Inc.’s (EPAM) raw stochastic average was set at 0.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $267.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $328.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $212.28 in the near term. At $221.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $226.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $198.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $193.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $184.67.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.69 billion based on 57,906K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,825 M and income totals 419,420 K. The company made 1,211 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 102,290 K in sales during its previous quarter.