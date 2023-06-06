Now that Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s volume has hit 1.41 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) kicked off on June 05, 2023, at the price of $14.37, down -0.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.42 and dropped to $14.05 before settling in for the closing price of $14.17. Over the past 52 weeks, PAGP has traded in a range of $9.39-$14.36.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 16.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 180.00%. With a float of $189.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.88, operating margin of +2.30, and the pretax margin is +2.46.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Plains GP Holdings L.P. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 993,525. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company bought 75,000 shares at a rate of $13.25, taking the stock ownership to the 256,704 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $11.98, making the entire transaction worth $119,803. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.56) by $0.9. This company achieved a net margin of +0.29 while generating a return on equity of 10.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 180.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s (PAGP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.81 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s (PAGP) raw stochastic average was set at 90.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.37 in the near term. At $14.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.63.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.68 billion has total of 194,408K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 57,342 M in contrast with the sum of 168,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,341 M and last quarter income was 69,000 K.