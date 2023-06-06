Search
Sana Meer
Now that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s volume has hit 1.48 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) stock priced at $16.05, down -0.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.10 and dropped to $16.01 before settling in for the closing price of $16.12. TAK’s price has ranged from $12.28 to $17.15 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 17.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.40%. With a float of $3.11 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.11 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 47347 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.64, operating margin of +15.15, and the pretax margin is +9.53.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +7.87 while generating a return on equity of 5.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.08% during the next five years compared to -3.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.73

Technical Analysis of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)

The latest stats from [Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, TAK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.81 million was inferior to 2.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s (TAK) raw stochastic average was set at 43.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.14. The third major resistance level sits at $16.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.91.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 49.91 billion, the company has a total of 3,164,616K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 29,803 M while annual income is 2,346 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,230 M while its latest quarter income was 235,440 K.

Trading Directions

Markets Briefing

