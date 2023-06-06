Search
Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is -34.99% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On June 05, 2023, Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) opened at $0.474, lower -0.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4888 and dropped to $0.47 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. Price fluctuations for OCGN have ranged from $0.44 to $3.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -26.70% at the time writing. With a float of $215.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.52 million.

In an organization with 84 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ocugen Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 37.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 108,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.08, taking the stock ownership to the 2,190,073 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 17, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 100,000 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $128,000. This insider now owns 2,227,950 shares in total.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ocugen Inc. (OCGN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ocugen Inc. (OCGN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.92 million. That was better than the volume of 6.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Ocugen Inc.’s (OCGN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 182.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7156, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3366. However, in the short run, Ocugen Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4829. Second resistance stands at $0.4952. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5017. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4641, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4576. The third support level lies at $0.4453 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) Key Stats

There are currently 226,430K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 117.53 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -81,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -16,500 K.

