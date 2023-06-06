Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) last year’s performance of 4.29% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) kicked off on June 05, 2023, at the price of $29.82, down -0.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.015 and dropped to $29.63 before settling in for the closing price of $30.03. Over the past 52 weeks, OHI has traded in a range of $25.61-$33.34.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 2.50%. With a float of $233.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.95 million.

The firm has a total of 52 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.57, operating margin of +44.93, and the pretax margin is +49.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.60%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.27) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +48.38 while generating a return on equity of 11.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.46% during the next five years compared to 29.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s (OHI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Omega Healthcare Investors Inc., OHI], we can find that recorded value of 2.49 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s (OHI) raw stochastic average was set at 74.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.20. The third major resistance level sits at $30.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $29.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.87 billion has total of 234,353K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 878,240 K in contrast with the sum of 426,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 218,200 K and last quarter income was 35,940 K.