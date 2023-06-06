OPAD (Offerpad Solutions Inc.) climbed 4.63 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) on June 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.6086, soaring 4.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6086 and dropped to $0.56 before settling in for the closing price of $0.56. Within the past 52 weeks, OPAD’s price has moved between $0.38 and $5.17.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 29.50%. With a float of $205.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $354.94 million.

The firm has a total of 900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.62, operating margin of -3.22, and the pretax margin is -3.75.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Real Estate Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Offerpad Solutions Inc. is 6.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 43,169. In this transaction Director of this company bought 89,936 shares at a rate of $0.48, taking the stock ownership to the 45,663,344 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s Director bought 140,359 for $1.68, making the entire transaction worth $235,887. This insider now owns 1,378,106 shares in total.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -3.76 while generating a return on equity of -78.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Offerpad Solutions Inc., OPAD], we can find that recorded value of 0.92 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s (OPAD) raw stochastic average was set at 21.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5227, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7855. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6027. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6155. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6310. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5744, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5589. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5461.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 243.81 million based on 399,403K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,952 M and income totals -148,610 K. The company made 609,580 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -59,450 K in sales during its previous quarter.