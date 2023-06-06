Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) average volume reaches $3.57M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) on June 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.39, soaring 12.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.50 and dropped to $7.325 before settling in for the closing price of $7.37. Within the past 52 weeks, OSCR’s price has moved between $2.05 and $8.08.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 10.80%. With a float of $142.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.91 million.

The firm has a total of 2714 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Healthcare Plans industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Oscar Health Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 985,456. In this transaction Interim CFO of this company sold 137,826 shares at a rate of $7.15, taking the stock ownership to the 207,474 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s Chief Transformation Officer sold 14,683 for $7.15, making the entire transaction worth $104,983. This insider now owns 399,430 shares in total.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -15.30 while generating a return on equity of -53.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Oscar Health Inc., OSCR], we can find that recorded value of 3.09 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Oscar Health Inc.’s (OSCR) raw stochastic average was set at 96.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.05. The third major resistance level sits at $9.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.82.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.83 billion based on 218,349K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,964 M and income totals -606,280 K. The company made 1,470 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -39,770 K in sales during its previous quarter.