Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.28 million

June 05, 2023, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) trading session started at the price of $0.56, that was 25.00% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6407 and dropped to $0.4736 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. A 52-week range for KTTA has been $0.31 – $1.54.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -484.20%. With a float of $21.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.07 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 15 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.74, operating margin of -3045.12, and the pretax margin is -2864.29.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 13.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17, was worth 1,110. In this transaction Member of 10% owner group of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $1.11, taking the stock ownership to the 227,521 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 29, when Company’s Member of 10% owner group bought 6,710 for $1.16, making the entire transaction worth $7,757. This insider now owns 1,788,415 shares in total.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -2864.29 while generating a return on equity of -29.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -484.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60 and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 80139.0, its volume of 0.3 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s (KTTA) raw stochastic average was set at 38.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3779, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7612. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6026 in the near term. At $0.7052, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7697. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4355, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3710. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2684.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) Key Stats

There are 26,127K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.38 million. As of now, sales total 490 K while income totals -13,940 K. Its latest quarter income was 240 K while its last quarter net income were -5,120 K.