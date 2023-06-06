Search
admin
admin

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) volume exceeds 0.62 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Top Picks

On June 05, 2023, PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) opened at $0.6502, lower -5.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.67 and dropped to $0.5942 before settling in for the closing price of $0.66. Price fluctuations for CELL have ranged from $0.63 to $6.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -32.40% at the time writing. With a float of $58.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 285 employees.

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PhenomeX Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%.

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.29) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PhenomeX Inc. (CELL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PhenomeX Inc. (CELL)

PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.42 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, PhenomeX Inc.’s (CELL) raw stochastic average was set at 1.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9516, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1548. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6602 in the near term. At $0.7030, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7360. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5844, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5514. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5086.

PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) Key Stats

There are currently 72,174K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 62.68 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 78,600 K according to its annual income of -98,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 18,520 K and its income totaled -23,420 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) average volume reaches $3.57M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) on June 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.39, soaring 12.62% from the previous trading...
Read more

Investors must take note of Chinook Therapeutics Inc.’s (KDNY) performance last week, which was 7.68%.

Shaun Noe -
June 05, 2023, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) trading session started at the price of $24.88, that was -0.44% drop from the session before....
Read more

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) with a beta value of 2.76 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
On June 05, 2023, Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) opened at $33.75, lower -1.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.