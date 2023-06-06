PRA (ProAssurance Corporation) climbed 4.07 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) stock priced at $12.37, up 4.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.89 and dropped to $12.30 before settling in for the closing price of $12.27. PRA’s price has ranged from $11.87 to $24.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 4.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -100.30%. With a float of $53.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.96 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1083 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of ProAssurance Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.30%.

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -0.04 while generating a return on equity of -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -100.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.30% during the next five years compared to -14.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ProAssurance Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProAssurance Corporation (PRA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.32 million, its volume of 0.48 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, ProAssurance Corporation’s (PRA) raw stochastic average was set at 10.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.01 in the near term. At $13.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.83.

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 662.89 million, the company has a total of 54,028K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,107 M while annual income is -400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 272,680 K while its latest quarter income was -6,170 K.