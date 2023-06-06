Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) average volume reaches $1.61M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) stock priced at $28.06, up 2.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.08 and dropped to $28.04 before settling in for the closing price of $28.20. PTGX’s price has ranged from $6.91 to $28.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 4.20%. With a float of $48.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.57 million.

The firm has a total of 103 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.12, operating margin of -494.24, and the pretax margin is -479.26.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 98.30%.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.67 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -479.26 while generating a return on equity of -49.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1784.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., PTGX], we can find that recorded value of 1.09 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s (PTGX) raw stochastic average was set at 98.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.67. The third major resistance level sits at $30.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.14.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.61 billion, the company has a total of 57,251K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 26,580 K while annual income is -127,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -33,730 K.