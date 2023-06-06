Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) average volume reaches $926.34K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) stock priced at $14.82, down -3.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.96 and dropped to $14.25 before settling in for the closing price of $14.97. QFIN’s price has ranged from $9.47 to $25.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 83.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -30.50%. With a float of $159.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.43 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2199 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.15, operating margin of +27.02, and the pretax margin is +28.65.

Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Qifu Technology Inc. is 5.55%, while institutional ownership is 58.70%.

Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.84 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +24.31 while generating a return on equity of 23.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.64% during the next five years compared to 85.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Qifu Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.29, a number that is poised to hit 1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.05 million, its volume of 1.18 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Qifu Technology Inc.’s (QFIN) raw stochastic average was set at 10.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.82 in the near term. At $15.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.40.

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.28 billion, the company has a total of 161,396K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,400 M while annual income is 583,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 524,080 K while its latest quarter income was 136,020 K.