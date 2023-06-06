QuantumScape Corporation (QS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) on June 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.73, soaring 2.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.88 and dropped to $6.59 before settling in for the closing price of $6.66. Within the past 52 weeks, QS’s price has moved between $5.11 and $13.86.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -736.70%. With a float of $292.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $440.08 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 850 employees.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corporation is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 2,760,870. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 355,000 shares at a rate of $7.78, taking the stock ownership to the 970,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 301,406 for $8.37, making the entire transaction worth $2,524,034. This insider now owns 970,877 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -28.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -736.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 22.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) saw its 5-day average volume 3.87 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 17.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.93 in the near term. At $7.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.35.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.97 billion based on 443,662K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -411,910 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -104,650 K in sales during its previous quarter.