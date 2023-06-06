Recent developments with Corteva Inc. (CTVA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.80 cents.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) on June 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $55.91, soaring 0.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.93 and dropped to $55.86 before settling in for the closing price of $55.92. Within the past 52 weeks, CTVA’s price has moved between $50.03 and $68.43.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 4.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -31.90%. With a float of $709.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $712.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 21000 employees.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Agricultural Inputs industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Corteva Inc. is 0.19%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 2,425,480. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 40,000 shares at a rate of $60.64, taking the stock ownership to the 126,095 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s insider sold 10,000 for $62.79, making the entire transaction worth $627,932. This insider now owns 7,511 shares in total.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.93) by $0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.13% during the next five years compared to -13.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.70, a number that is poised to hit 1.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Corteva Inc. (CTVA)

Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) saw its 5-day average volume 4.27 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, Corteva Inc.’s (CTVA) raw stochastic average was set at 27.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $56.80 in the near term. At $57.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $57.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.26. The third support level lies at $54.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 38.48 billion based on 710,873K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,455 M and income totals 1,147 M. The company made 4,884 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 595,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.