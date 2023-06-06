Recent developments with Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.20 cents.

On June 05, 2023, Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) opened at $4.81, higher 8.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.93 and dropped to $4.40 before settling in for the closing price of $4.22. Price fluctuations for RMTI have ranged from $0.84 to $4.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 3.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.70% at the time writing. With a float of $11.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.60, operating margin of -23.05, and the pretax margin is -25.65.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rockwell Medical Inc. is 5.58%, while institutional ownership is 22.30%.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -25.65 while generating a return on equity of -224.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.00% during the next five years compared to 2.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI)

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.06 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Rockwell Medical Inc.’s (RMTI) raw stochastic average was set at 89.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 107.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.86 in the near term. At $5.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.10. The third support level lies at $3.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) Key Stats

There are currently 13,744K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 55.13 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 72,810 K according to its annual income of -18,680 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 19,670 K and its income totaled -1,750 K.