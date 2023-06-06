Recent developments with VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.96 cents.

On June 05, 2023, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) opened at $31.57, higher 0.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.10 and dropped to $31.57 before settling in for the closing price of $31.61. Price fluctuations for VICI have ranged from $27.75 to $35.69 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 69.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -27.70% at the time writing. With a float of $993.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.00 billion.

In an organization with 23 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.01, operating margin of +61.90, and the pretax margin is +43.80.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of VICI Properties Inc. is 0.42%, while institutional ownership is 98.60%.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.56) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +42.97 while generating a return on equity of 6.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 48.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 111.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.75 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, VICI Properties Inc.’s (VICI) raw stochastic average was set at 39.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.55. However, in the short run, VICI Properties Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.08. Second resistance stands at $32.36. The third major resistance level sits at $32.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.30. The third support level lies at $31.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Key Stats

There are currently 1,004,238K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 31.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,601 M according to its annual income of 1,118 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 877,650 K and its income totaled 518,740 K.