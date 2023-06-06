SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) is -17.02% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Search
On June 05, 2023, SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) opened at $2.48, lower -4.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.50 and dropped to $2.35 before settling in for the closing price of $2.49. Price fluctuations for SCYX have ranged from $1.15 to $3.84 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 81.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -18.30% at the time writing. With a float of $32.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.76 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 36 workers is very important to gauge.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SCYNEXIS Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 51.40%.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by -$0.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX)

The latest stats from [SCYNEXIS Inc., SCYX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.4 million was inferior to 1.17 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, SCYNEXIS Inc.’s (SCYX) raw stochastic average was set at 45.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 129.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.56. The third major resistance level sits at $2.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.26. The third support level lies at $2.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Key Stats

There are currently 36,517K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 91.46 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,090 K according to its annual income of -62,810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,130 K and its income totaled -33,880 K.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Shaun Noe -
QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) on June 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.73, soaring 2.25% from the previous trading day....
Read more

-0.86% percent quarterly performance for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is not indicative of the underlying story

Sana Meer -
June 05, 2023, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) trading session started at the price of $15.23, that was -1.44% drop from the session...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) performance over the last week is recorded -19.05%

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) stock priced at $1.35, down -9.85% from the previous...
Read more

