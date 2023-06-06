Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 326,940 K

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) kicked off on June 05, 2023, at the price of $24.42, down -1.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.42 and dropped to $23.66 before settling in for the closing price of $24.23. Over the past 52 weeks, SHLS has traded in a range of $13.92-$32.43.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 59.50%. With a float of $80.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.41 million.

In an organization with 835 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.27, operating margin of +20.30, and the pretax margin is +46.49.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 32,248. In this transaction President of this company sold 1,415 shares at a rate of $22.79, taking the stock ownership to the 64,629 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s President sold 3,575 for $19.73, making the entire transaction worth $70,535. This insider now owns 66,044 shares in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +39.03 while generating a return on equity of 86.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s (SHLS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.65 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.05 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s (SHLS) raw stochastic average was set at 50.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.98. However, in the short run, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.27. Second resistance stands at $24.73. The third major resistance level sits at $25.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.75.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.05 billion has total of 169,820K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 326,940 K in contrast with the sum of 127,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 105,090 K and last quarter income was 14,300 K.