Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 20 Days SMA touches 6.04%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) stock priced at $17.71, down -3.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.72 and dropped to $16.96 before settling in for the closing price of $17.88. SFNC’s price has ranged from $14.68 to $25.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 16.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -16.30%. With a float of $125.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3202 employees.

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Simmons First National Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 68.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 224,700. In this transaction President & CFO of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $14.98, taking the stock ownership to the 24,108 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s SEVP bought 500 for $14.75, making the entire transaction worth $7,375. This insider now owns 78,829 shares in total.

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.36 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +24.85 while generating a return on equity of 7.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 12.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Simmons First National Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)

Looking closely at Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.59 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Simmons First National Corporation’s (SFNC) raw stochastic average was set at 27.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.98. However, in the short run, Simmons First National Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.61. Second resistance stands at $18.05. The third major resistance level sits at $18.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.09.

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.04 billion, the company has a total of 127,327K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,032 M while annual income is 256,410 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 324,970 K while its latest quarter income was 45,590 K.