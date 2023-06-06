Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is expecting -63.03% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) kicked off on June 05, 2023, at the price of $0.1863, up 76.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.52 and dropped to $0.1801 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Over the past 52 weeks, SEV has traded in a range of $0.16-$3.98.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -31.80%. With a float of $38.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 231 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3850.00, operating margin of -356250.00, and the pretax margin is -399593.75.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Sono Group N.V. is 54.22%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -399706.25 while generating a return on equity of -170.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 252.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.07 million, its volume of 36.15 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) raw stochastic average was set at 13.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 250.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 137.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2568, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1754. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4900 in the near term. At $0.6749, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8299.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.21 million has total of 90,554K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20 K in contrast with the sum of -75,660 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 140 K and last quarter income was -43,830 K.