Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 9.30%

June 05, 2023, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) trading session started at the price of $24.40, that was 1.27% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.22 and dropped to $24.31 before settling in for the closing price of $24.48. A 52-week range for TDOC has been $21.60 – $44.66.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 59.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 98.40%. With a float of $160.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.45, operating margin of -9.45, and the pretax margin is -567.69.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Teladoc Health Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Teladoc Health Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 152,162. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 6,241 shares at a rate of $24.38, taking the stock ownership to the 44,716 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER sold 4,635 for $24.38, making the entire transaction worth $113,006. This insider now owns 26,190 shares in total.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.5) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -567.53 while generating a return on equity of -148.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 84.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -43.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) saw its 5-day average volume 3.61 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Teladoc Health Inc.’s (TDOC) raw stochastic average was set at 20.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.24 in the near term. At $25.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.86. The third support level lies at $23.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Key Stats

There are 163,671K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.95 billion. As of now, sales total 2,407 M while income totals -13,660 M. Its latest quarter income was 629,240 K while its last quarter net income were -69,230 K.