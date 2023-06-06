TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) volume exceeds 0.69 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) kicked off on June 05, 2023, at the price of $0.6774, up 6.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6774 and dropped to $0.57 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. Over the past 52 weeks, TOMZ has traded in a range of $0.45-$1.74.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 10.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 42.30%. With a float of $14.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.81 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 24 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.74, operating margin of -34.56, and the pretax margin is -34.54.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is 20.00%, while institutional ownership is 5.60%.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -34.54 while generating a return on equity of -23.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s (TOMZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) saw its 5-day average volume 0.71 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 89126.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s (TOMZ) raw stochastic average was set at 21.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6628, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6919. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7023 in the near term. At $0.7435, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8097. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5949, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5287. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4875.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.20 million has total of 19,824K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,340 K in contrast with the sum of -2,880 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,580 K and last quarter income was -1,190 K.