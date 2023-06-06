TotalEnergies SE (TTE) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -3.20% last month.

A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) stock priced at $59.64, down -1.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.56 and dropped to $58.33 before settling in for the closing price of $59.20. TTE’s price has ranged from $43.84 to $65.05 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 12.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 32.70%. With a float of $2.42 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.46 billion.

In an organization with 101279 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.98, operating margin of +19.32, and the pretax margin is +17.16.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of TotalEnergies SE is 8.30%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 2,242,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 71,980 shares at a rate of $31.15, taking the stock ownership to the 172,601 shares.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $2.61 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.80 while generating a return on equity of 19.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.00% during the next five years compared to 18.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TotalEnergies SE’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.16, a number that is poised to hit 2.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.72 million. That was better than the volume of 1.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, TotalEnergies SE’s (TTE) raw stochastic average was set at 33.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.36. However, in the short run, TotalEnergies SE’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $59.15. Second resistance stands at $59.97. The third major resistance level sits at $60.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.51. The third support level lies at $56.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 141.06 billion, the company has a total of 2,481,944K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 263,310 M while annual income is 20,526 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 58,233 M while its latest quarter income was 5,557 M.