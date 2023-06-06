UAVS (AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.) dropped -9.72 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) stock priced at $0.38, down -9.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.39 and dropped to $0.34 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. UAVS’s price has ranged from $0.30 to $0.99 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 70.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -62.60%. With a float of $79.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 92 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.81, operating margin of -118.30, and the pretax margin is -305.08.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 56,250. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $0.75, taking the stock ownership to the 408,750 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 35,000 for $0.75, making the entire transaction worth $26,250. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -305.08 while generating a return on equity of -97.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62

Technical Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

Looking closely at AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.56 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s (UAVS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3988, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4542. However, in the short run, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3743. Second resistance stands at $0.4043. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4194. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3292, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3141. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2841.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 30.92 million, the company has a total of 92,321K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,090 K while annual income is -58,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,060 K while its latest quarter income was -4,600 K.