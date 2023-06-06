United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) kicked off at the price of $167.85: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On June 05, 2023, United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) opened at $169.95, lower -1.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $169.11 and dropped to $167.615 before settling in for the closing price of $170.14. Price fluctuations for UPS have ranged from $154.87 to $209.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.10% at the time writing. With a float of $720.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $862.00 million.

The firm has a total of 536000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.07, operating margin of +12.96, and the pretax margin is +14.82.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 2,604,143. In this transaction CHF Crp Aff, Com & Sustain Off of this company sold 14,617 shares at a rate of $178.16, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Chief Legal & Compliance Off sold 20,724 for $182.26, making the entire transaction worth $3,777,235. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.21) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.54 while generating a return on equity of 67.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.08% during the next five years compared to 20.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 72.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.37, a number that is poised to hit 2.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [United Parcel Service Inc., UPS], we can find that recorded value of 3.05 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.22.

During the past 100 days, United Parcel Service Inc.’s (UPS) raw stochastic average was set at 25.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $180.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $179.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $168.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $169.69. The third major resistance level sits at $170.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $167.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $166.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $165.78.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Key Stats

There are currently 858,886K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 142.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 100,338 M according to its annual income of 11,548 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 22,925 M and its income totaled 1,895 M.