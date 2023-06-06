UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is expecting 3.62% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On June 05, 2023, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) opened at $500.70, lower -0.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $502.90 and dropped to $497.415 before settling in for the closing price of $499.58. Price fluctuations for UNH have ranged from $449.70 to $558.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.10% at the time writing. With a float of $929.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $933.00 million.

The firm has a total of 400000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 27, was worth 3,002,949. In this transaction CEO, UHG of this company sold 6,160 shares at a rate of $487.49, taking the stock ownership to the 86,564 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 25, when Company’s EVP Chief People Officer sold 761 for $494.80, making the entire transaction worth $376,543. This insider now owns 9,293 shares in total.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $5.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $5.71) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +6.21 while generating a return on equity of 26.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.04% during the next five years compared to 17.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.86, a number that is poised to hit 6.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 28.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, UNH], we can find that recorded value of 3.45 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.74.

During the past 100 days, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (UNH) raw stochastic average was set at 55.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $490.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $506.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $501.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $504.99. The third major resistance level sits at $507.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $496.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $494.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $490.62.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Key Stats

There are currently 931,032K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 458.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 324,162 M according to its annual income of 20,120 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 91,931 M and its income totaled 5,611 M.