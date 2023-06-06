Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) volume exceeds 7.16 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 05, 2023, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) opened at $3.08, higher 0.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.15 and dropped to $3.00 before settling in for the closing price of $3.06. Price fluctuations for UEC have ranged from $2.30 to $4.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 126.60% at the time writing. With a float of $358.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $369.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 63 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -18.31, operating margin of -2.62, and the pretax margin is +22.65.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Uranium industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Uranium Energy Corp. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 46.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 159,558. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 60,000 shares at a rate of $2.66, taking the stock ownership to the 3,615,101 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s Director bought 38,500 for $2.61, making the entire transaction worth $100,639. This insider now owns 605,437 shares in total.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +22.68 while generating a return on equity of 2.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 126.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 64.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) saw its 5-day average volume 6.73 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Uranium Energy Corp.’s (UEC) raw stochastic average was set at 38.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.13 in the near term. At $3.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.87.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Key Stats

There are currently 375,391K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 23,160 K according to its annual income of 5,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 47,930 K and its income totaled 10,890 K.