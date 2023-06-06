Search
Sana Meer
UTime Limited (UTME) last year’s performance of 58.04% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

On June 05, 2023, UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) opened at $1.95, higher 11.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.40 and dropped to $1.85 before settling in for the closing price of $2.02. Price fluctuations for UTME have ranged from $0.65 to $2.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -17.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -136.50% at the time writing. With a float of $3.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.16 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 384 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.00, operating margin of -12.55, and the pretax margin is -14.29.

UTime Limited (UTME) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of UTime Limited is 54.64%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

UTime Limited (UTME) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -14.10 while generating a return on equity of -85.92.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -136.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for UTime Limited (UTME). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76

Technical Analysis of UTime Limited (UTME)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.22 million, its volume of 1.52 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, UTime Limited’s (UTME) raw stochastic average was set at 92.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 230.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.49 in the near term. At $2.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.39.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) Key Stats

There are currently 0K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 275,508 K according to its annual income of -38,833 K.

