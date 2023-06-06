Valley National Bancorp (VLY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 10.22% last month.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) on June 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.32, plunging -1.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.335 and dropped to $7.82 before settling in for the closing price of $8.00. Within the past 52 weeks, VLY’s price has moved between $6.39 and $13.07.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 18.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.30%. With a float of $499.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $507.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3826 employees.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Valley National Bancorp is 1.42%, while institutional ownership is 70.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22, was worth 69,331. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,416 shares at a rate of $15.70, taking the stock ownership to the 4,416 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director bought 2,611 for $15.52, making the entire transaction worth $40,529. This insider now owns 134,126 shares in total.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.33) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +26.02 while generating a return on equity of 9.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 12.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) saw its 5-day average volume 4.27 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Valley National Bancorp’s (VLY) raw stochastic average was set at 23.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.20 in the near term. At $8.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.49. The third support level lies at $7.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.72 billion based on 507,875K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,183 M and income totals 568,850 K. The company made 774,530 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 146,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.