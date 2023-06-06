Search
Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 103,580 K

Top Picks

On June 05, 2023, Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) opened at $4.10, higher 0.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.32 and dropped to $4.10 before settling in for the closing price of $4.17. Price fluctuations for VMEO have ranged from $3.07 to $8.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -49.30% at the time writing. With a float of $149.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.83 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1236 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.39, operating margin of -18.44, and the pretax margin is -17.94.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vimeo Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 75,414. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $3.77, taking the stock ownership to the 847,802 shares.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -18.38 while generating a return on equity of -21.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vimeo Inc. (VMEO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)

The latest stats from [Vimeo Inc., VMEO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.58 million was inferior to 1.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Vimeo Inc.’s (VMEO) raw stochastic average was set at 51.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.42. The third major resistance level sits at $4.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.87.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Key Stats

There are currently 165,786K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 634.62 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 433,030 K according to its annual income of -79,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 103,580 K and its income totaled -700 K.

